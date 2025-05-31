Dogs and cats can also suffer from allergies, but there are ways to help our furry friends

About five years ago, Gail Friedman noticed her Parson Russell Terrier was constantly licking his paws and seemed super uncomfortable.
''The poor dog. I would put baby socks on his feet so that he wouldn't lick them or bite at them,'' said Friedman, of Oak Brook, Illinois. ''I was constantly changing the socks, washing his feet a lot. Nothing worked.''
It turned out her canine companion, Mr. Friedman, had allergies.
It's a common and tricky problem in pets — caused by various things such as pollen, dust, mold, chemicals and food — but veterinarians say there are several ways to ease their suffering.
What sorts of allergies do dogs and cats get?
Allergies happen when the immune system overreacts to a foreign substance. Cats and dogs react to many of the same things people do, as well as pests like fleas.
There are no definitive recent statistics on how many pets have allergies, but research suggests the problem is growing.
''I probably see allergic dogs and cats every single day, probably multiple times a day,'' said Dr. Karen Woodard, medical director at Thrive Pet Healthcare-Elmhurst in Illinois.