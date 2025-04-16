DOGE wanted to assign staff to the nonprofit Vera Institute of Justice because it got federal funds

NEW YORK — The nonprofit Vera Institute of Justice says staff from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency contacted them to assign a team to the organization and told them they planned to similarly install teams with all nonprofits receiving funds appropriated by Congress.
Nick Turner, president of the New York-based criminal justice nonprofit, said Wednesday the nonprofit's attorneys asked the DOGE staffers what legal basis they had to investigate a nonprofit and informed the staffers that the U.S. Department of Justice recently terminated grants to Vera. The DOGE staffers then withdrew their request to assign a team, according to a transcript of the call provided by Vera.
The White House and Justice Department did not immediately return requests for comment.
Vera, which has an annual budget of around $45 million that mostly comes from private funders, advocates for reducing the number of people imprisoned in the U.S. They consult with law enforcement and public agencies to design alternative programs to respond to mental health crises or traffic violations, and also support access to lawyers for all immigrants facing deportation.
Nonprofit advocates say DOGE's request threatens the basic freedoms of civil society.
''It would clearly undermine a core tenet of civil society: its independence from the state,'' said Benjamin Soskis, a senior research associate at the Urban Institute. ''Regulatory oversight is one thing, but this would seem to go into much further, darker territory, where the government threatens the functioning of nonprofits that it does not agree with.''
Vera's president said in an interview it is speaking publicly about DOGE's request so other nonprofits can prepare.
''I think it is a terrifying harbinger of what might be a DOGE agenda to start infiltrating nonprofits that receive federal funding,'' Turner said. ''It could be a misunderstanding. It could be an aggressive overreach," but it seemed clear that DOGE believed receiving any federal funding would be a reason to install a team at a nonprofit.