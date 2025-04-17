DOGE targets a community service program in its latest cost-cutting effort

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 30-year-old community service program that sends young adults to work on projects across the U.S. was the latest target of the Trump administration 's campaign to slash government spending.
AmeriCorps' National Civilian Community Corps informed volunteers Tuesday that they would exit the program early ''due to programmatic circumstances beyond your control,'' according to an email obtained by The Associated Press.
The unsigned memo to corps members said NCCC's ''ability to sustain program operations'' was impacted by the Trump administration's priorities and President Donald Trump's executive order creating the Department of Government Efficiency. Members would be officially dismissed April 30.
AmeriCorps did not respond Wednesday to an AP email seeking comment.
What program was affected and why?
AmeriCorps NCCC, which completed its 30th year last year, employs more than 2,000 people ages 18 to 26 participating for a roughly 10-month service term, according to the program's website. The teams of corps members are tasked with working on several projects related to education, housing, urban and rural development, land conservation, and disaster relief, driving from one assignment to another across the country.
The agency pays for volunteers' basic expenses, including housing, meals and a ''limited health benefit,'' as well as a ''modest'' living allowance, according to the program. The program also provided members who complete their 1,700-hour service term with funding for future education expenses or to apply to certain student loans. That benefit was worth about $7,300 this service year.
Funding for AmeriCorps and NCCC has long been scrutinized when Congress talks of budget trims. The federal agency's budget showed NCCC funding amounted to nearly $38 million last fiscal year.