Dog fatally attacks woman and bites 2 Boston officers, police say

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 19, 2024 at 3:43PM

BOSTON — A dog fatally attacked a woman Monday evening and bit two police officers in a Boston neighborhood, police said.

The Boston Police Department said that it responded to a report of a dog attack around 5 p.m. and found a woman with life-threatening injuries and a man injured in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. The woman, whose name was not released and is believed to be the owner of the dog, died at a hospital.

''Obviously the dog, given what he did to the two victims, the owners of the dogs, the officers made the decision to discharge and put the dog down,'' Boston Police Deputy Superintendent Paul McLaughlin told reporters Monday night.

Two officers were bit by the dog as it rushed them and one fired a shot at the animal. Both officers were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Three other dogs were removed from the property by the city.

