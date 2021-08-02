A friend living in Los Angeles told me that Californians don't trust air they can't see. I get it now. Remind me to never take a baby blue sky for granted again.

Sadly, what happens in Ontario and Manitoba doesn't stay in central Canada. Unusually dry weather is fanning an outbreak of blazes — drenching thunderstorms have been few and far between upwind, and that's manifesting itself in a smoggy, smoky sky more typical of Beijing or New Delhi during the winter months. India with Lakes (and Scandinavian food).

Smoke lingers today, but a more southerly wind flow at all levels of the atmosphere should mean less smoke as the week goes on. More dog days are coming, with low 90s returning by early next week. A hot State Fair? Yep. The approach of sauna-like air leaves our atmosphere irritable, unstable and capable of fickle hit-or-miss storms, so a little rain is in the forecast.

We need 5 to 8 inches of rain spaced out over weeks, not all at once. I suspect the drought will worsen in August.