Opinion | Fostering a pet isn’t as hard as you think

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
A cold, wet nose is nudging my foot under the table as I drink my morning coffee. I look down at my dog. Well, not really my dog, it’s my foster dog. Maya is the 20th dog that my husband and I have shared our home with over the last few years. Twenty dogs that we bathed, brushed, walked, comforted, medicated, played with, picked up after and loved only to have them leave. Why would we do such a thing? Why would anybody?
All community shelters are overrun with pets needing homes. Fostering a pet gets it out of the shelter, freeing a space for another dog, cat or critter in need. For every pet in a home, another life can be saved.
Fostering prepares animals for adoption by helping them get accustomed to a home environment. Some of our dogs were from puppy mills and hoarding situations, while others were street dogs or breeder releases. Some have never been inside a house. There is no joy like watching a dog do zoomies around your living room for the first time.
What’s in it for you? Fostering provides companionship and a chance to make a significant impact on a pet’s life and in the larger community. Need more exercise? Foster a dog. Need some cuddles? Foster a lap cat. Want to model responsibility and empathy to your children? Foster a pet.
When your foster leaves your home, it is a bittersweet moment. You are thrilled they get to start their new life, yet you miss their special presence around your home. Soon, it’s on to your next foster.
So if fostering is so wonderful, why are local rescue organizations always looking for foster families? A lot is due to common misconceptions.