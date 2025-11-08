Opinion | Fostering a pet isn’t as hard as you think

Truth: Remember, you go into this knowing that this dog, cat or critter is not yours and is destined to live with another person or family. Most rescues let you choose the family the pet goes to, so that’s a comfort. I keep in touch with many of the adoptive families that have one of my previous foster dogs. And if you decide that you just can’t part with your foster, then you join the sacred ranks of Foster Fail. As I write this, I am looking at Ginger, the No. 18 foster dog that I happily failed with.