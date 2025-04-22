Does a 529 plan affect financial aid?

A 529 college savings plan can be a powerful tool when saving for future education expenses because investments in the plan can increase tax-free, but many savers don't take full advantage of all the benefits that 529 plans have to offer.
One common deterrent to investing through a 529 plan is the concern that assets in a 529 account will reduce financial aid eligibility. While it's true that 529 assets have an impact on financial aid, the effect is likely smaller than you think.
Do 529 plans affect financial aid?
The short answer is yes. An increase in the means to fund higher education naturally means the beneficiary is eligible for less need-based aid.
However, assets in a 529 plan have a lesser impact on financial aid packages than income does. A student's federal financial aid is based on an estimate of what a family can contribute annually from their income and assets. Income is the largest portion of this measurement of a student's ability to pay for college, which is represented by the Student Aid Index, or SAI, on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. The SAI replaced the expected family contribution, which was previously used on the application.
Typically, the SAI calculation expects parents to use 25% to 35% of their adjusted available income to cover college costs, though that number can go as high as 47%. Parental contribution from assets, including 529 account balances, is assessed at a much lower maximum of 5.64%. So, if a family has a 529 account with $10,000, this raises the expected family contribution by at most $564 and reduces the federal aid package by the same amount.
A 529 plan's impact depends on who owns the account
The impact of 529 assets on a beneficiary's financial aid package depends on who owns the account. As outlined above, if the plan is owned by the beneficiary's parent, then 5.64% of the account's value is considered in the SAI, which determines a student's financial aid eligibility on the FAFSA.