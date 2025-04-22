Does a 529 plan affect financial aid?

There are also schools that use the College Scholarship Service, or CSS, Profile (primarily private schools) to calculate their financial aid packages. The CSS Profile's formula to calculate aid differs from FAFSA's. For instance, the CSS Profile asks for all 529 accounts owned by the beneficiary's parents, whereas the FAFSA only counts 529 accounts for which the student is the beneficiary. Moreover, the CSS Profile is customized by the institution, so each school can have its own formula to calculate its aid packages. While each school that uses CSS Profile information applies its own standards, this calculator estimates what your family might be expected to pay.