Dodgers win over Padres in NLDS decider averages 12.9 million viewers in Japan

Last Friday's decisive fifth game of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres was the most-watched Major League Baseball postseason game on record in Japan, averaging an estimated 12.9 million viewers, according to MLB.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 17, 2024 at 2:50PM

The Dodgers' 2-0 victory was the first time two Japanese pitchers started a postseason game. Los Angeles' Yoshinobu Yamamoto gave up only two hits over five innings while San Diego's Yu Darvish allowed two runs on three hits in 6 2/3 innings.

The game also featured Shohei Ohtani helping the Dodgers advance to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2021. Tokyo is 16 hours ahead of Los Angeles, meaning the game started around 11 a.m. on Saturday morning in Japan.

The NLDS decider also drew more viewers than the last three MLB games played in Japan. The Dodgers and Padres opened the regular season with a pair of games in Tokyo.

Ohtani's first MLB postseason game on Oct. 5 averaged 9.1 million viewers in Japan. Ohtani had a three-run homer in the game, which the Dodgers won 7-5.

