Dodgers take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Twins

Minnesota Twins (48-51, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (58-42, first in the NL West)
Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: David Festa (3-3, 5.25 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 1.00 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -204, Twins +168; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers come into a matchup with the Minnesota Twins after losing three games in a row.
Los Angeles is 33-20 at home and 58-42 overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .443 slugging percentage to rank third in the NL.
Minnesota has a 20-31 record on the road and a 48-51 record overall. The Twins are 36-15 in games when they record eight or more hits.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.