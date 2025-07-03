Dodgers rally past White Sox in 9th inning; Kershaw reaches 3,000 strikeouts

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy was injured while tagging out Michael A. Taylor in the sixth. Taylor was caught stealing as catcher Will Smith threw to Muncy, who tagged Taylor for the second out of the inning. Muncy sprawled on his back as a Dodgers athletic trainer came out to check on him. The team said he had left knee pain. A White Sox trainer also checked on Taylor, who sustained a bruised left trapezius in his back.