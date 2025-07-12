Dodgers prospect De Paula hits 3-run homer to lift NL to 4-2 win in All-Star Futures Game

ATLANTA — Josue De Paula hit a three-run homer in a four-run fourth inning and the National League beat the American League 4-2 on Saturday in the All-Star Futures Game featuring top prospects.
The National League is 4-1-1 since the Futures Game moved from a U.S. vs. World format to AL vs. NL in 2019.
Noah Schultz, a left-hander in the Chicago White Sox's organization, gave up four hits and four runs, including the line-drive homer by De Paula that traveled 416 feet to right-center. De Paula, an outfielder, plays for Class A Great Lakes in the Los Angeles Dodgers' organization.
De Paula, selected the game's Most Valuable Player, said the homer is ''definitely a motivator'' in his path to the major leagues.
''For me mentally, a big moment,'' De Paula said. ''It proved to me, especially to myself, who I really am.''
Schultz then gave up a single to LuJames Groover, who scored on Owen Caissie's double to left field.
New York Yankees infield prospect George Lombard Jr., the son of Detroit Tigers bench coach George Lombard, walked, stole second base and scored on Braden Montgomery's groundout in the third to give the AL a 1-0 lead. Lombard also had a double.
Josue Briceño, a Double-A catcher for Detroit, tripled and scored on Sebastian Walcott's sacrifice fly in the fourth to push the lead to 2-0.