LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Los Angeles Dodgers before Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates due to left shoulder soreness.

The Dodgers recalled right-handers Michael Grove and Gavin Stone, and optioned left-hander Victor González to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Kershaw was selected to his 10th All-Star team Sunday, which tied him for the most in franchise history. He said he was planning to attend next week's game in Seattle despite being unable to pitch.

The left-hander picked up his 10th victory, which is tied for the NL lead, with six scoreless innings in his last start against Colorado on June 27. He is 10-4 this season with 105 strikeouts and a 2.55 ERA.

Grove will start the opener of a four-game series against the Pirates. The right-hander is 0-2 with a 7.54 ERA.

With Kershaw's stint, every member of the Dodgers' starting rotation has spent time on the injured list this season.

