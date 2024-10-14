Sports

Dodgers pitchers' record-tying streak of 33 straight scoreless innings in playoffs ends in NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers' streak of scoreless innings in the playoffs has ended.

By The Associated Press

October 14, 2024 at 8:30PM

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers' streak of scoreless innings in the playoffs has ended.

Ryan Brasier gave up a leadoff home run to Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets in the first inning of Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Monday.

Lindor connected on a 2-2 pitch to right field, a 395-foot shot that gave the Mets a 1-0 lead.

The Dodgers went with a bullpen game on Monday. Brasier was the first of multiple relievers who were set to pitch.

Dodgers pitchers tied the postseason record of 33 consecutive scoreless innings in a 9-0 rout of the New York Mets on Sunday night in the NLCS. Jack Flaherty combined with relievers Daniel Hudson and Ben Casparius on a three-hitter.

The Dodgers had tied the scoreless record set by Baltimore Orioles pitchers over the first four games of the 1966 World Series against Los Angeles.

