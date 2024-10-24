Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela served as a cultural ambassador for Mexican Americans, Mexicans

The Dodgers, longing for a star to connect with the Latino population in LA, finally found one in Valenzuela, whose impact would transform what had been predominantly a white fan base. The city's Mexican community began to flock to Dodger Stadium during his starts. The Dodgers, who had become the first franchise to draw 3 million fans in 1978, averaged 48,430 fans during Valenzuela's home starts and 42,523 overall during the strike-interrupted 1981 season — the highest average attendance in Dodger Stadium history to that point. That year, Valenzuela became the first in baseball history to win Rookie of the Year and a Cy Young Award as baseball's top pitcher in the same season.