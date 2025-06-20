Dodgers, Padres take NL West rivalry to boiling point

LOS ANGELES — It took seven games over 11 days for the simmer to reach full boil.
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres flashed playoff intensity in their long-awaited first two series of the season and went face-to-face, quite literally, after 10 batters were hit during a stretch the Dodgers owned on the scoreboard.
In winning five of the seven games, the Dodgers also hit Fernando Tatis Jr. with pitches three times. The last of those came in the eighth inning of Thursday's 5-3 Padres victory when the benches finally cleared after Tatis was hit near the right hand.
While the staredown behind home plate was more peacock feathers than fisticuffs, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Padres manager Mike Shildt were ejected following a tense back-and-forth exchange.
Afterward, the Padres' Manny Machado said his true feelings won't be known until Tatis gets results from X-rays and a CT scan.
''They gotta pray for (results) to come back negative tomorrow,'' Machado said. ''They should. Us, too, but they should for sure.''
After Tatis was hit, the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani took a pitch to the back of his right (pitching) shoulder from Robert Suarez. With Dodgers players starting to move over the dugout railing, Ohtani waved back his teammates and took first base.
''Well, I think he knew it was intentional,'' Roberts said. ''He wasn't hurt by it, and he didn't want any more drama, which I respect that a lot.''