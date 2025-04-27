Dodgers overcome early deficit for 9-2 victory over the Pirates

LOS ANGELES — Andy Pages hit a home run, drove in a career-high four runs and tied a career best with four hits as the Los Angeles Dodgers rebounded from an early deficit to earn a 9-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.
Pages had an RBI single in the first inning, when the Dodgers scored twice to emerge from a 2-0 hole, and added a two-run homer in the fifth.
Los Angeles overcame the departure of right-hander Tyler Glasnow, who left after one inning with right shoulder discomfort. Ben Casparius (3-0) went 3 2/3 scoreless innings in emergency relief with five strikeouts and Yoendrys Gomez earned a three-inning save in his Dodgers debut.
Andrew McCutchen had a home run among his four hits for the Pirates, who finished 3-3 on a six-game road trip to the Los Angeles area. Left-hander Bailey Falter, from nearby Chino Hills, gave up seven runs (five earned) on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.
McCutchen and Enmanuel Valdez hit back-to-back home runs for the Pirates in the first inning off Glasnow. The Dodgers responded with a four-run first that included a two-run single from Freddie Freeman and an RBI single from Pages.
Mookie Betts made it 5-2 in the second inning on a sacrifice fly, while a three-run fifth for Los Angeles included a home run from Teoscar Hernández and a two-run shot from Pages, who added an RBI single in the sixth.
Key moment
Pages' first inning RBI single not only increased the Dodgers' early lead, it was a continuation of a recent hot streak. Pages delivered at least three hits in all three games against the Pirates and has multiple hits in four of his last five games.