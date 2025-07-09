Dodgers look to break slide in game against the Brewers

Los Angeles Dodgers (56-37, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (52-40, second in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (0-0); Brewers: Jose Quintana (6-3, 3.44 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -159, Brewers +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers look to break their five-game slide with a win over the Milwaukee Brewers.
Milwaukee is 52-40 overall and 29-17 in home games. The Brewers have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .322.
Los Angeles has a 23-20 record in road games and a 56-37 record overall. The Dodgers have the second-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .451.
Wednesday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.