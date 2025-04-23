Dodgers LHP Blake Snell to stop throwing for a couple days after experiencing discomfort

CHICAGO — Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell is going to stop throwing for a couple days after he felt some discomfort when he played catch Tuesday.
Snell is on the 15-day injured list because of shoulder inflammation. The two-time Cy Young Award winner signed a $182 million, five-year contract in November.
''Blake, as he was playing catch, just didn't feel great,'' manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday night before a game against the Chicago Cubs. ''So right now we're going to slow play the throwing and probably get it looked at again when we get back home.''
The 32-year-old Snell is 1-0 with a 2.00 ERA in two starts this season. It was unclear when the pitcher reported the issue; Roberts said before Tuesday's 11-10 loss to the Cubs that Snell had played catch and ''it went well."
Roberts said Wednesday that he isn't concerned at this point.
''Part of the messaging from us to Blake is it's about later on in the season and if there's any type of discomfort, let's not try to fight through it,'' Roberts said. ''And so, given where we're at right now on the calendar, not concerned at all, and even talking to Blake yesterday, wasn't concerned.''
After signing Roki Sasaki in January, the Dodgers began the season with some pitching depth. But that depth is being tested.
Tyler Glasnow left Sunday's win against the Rangers because of lower leg cramps, but the 31-year-old right-hander is on track to start Sunday at home against Pittsburgh.