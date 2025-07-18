Dodgers host the Brewers to begin 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (56-40, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (58-39, first in the NL West)
Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Quinn Priester (7-2, 3.55 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 3.52 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -193, Brewers +160; over/under is 10 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday to begin a three-game series.
Los Angeles has gone 33-17 at home and 58-39 overall. The Dodgers have a 17-11 record in games decided by one run.
Milwaukee has a 23-23 record in road games and a 56-40 record overall. Brewers hitters are batting a collective .248, which ranks seventh in the NL.
Friday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.