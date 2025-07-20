Dodgers host the Brewers on home losing streak

Milwaukee Brewers (58-40, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (58-41, first in the NL West)
Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jose Quintana (6-3, 3.28 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (4-1, 3.37 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -128, Brewers +108; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers aim to end their five-game home losing streak with a win over the Milwaukee Brewers.
Los Angeles has gone 33-19 in home games and 58-41 overall. The Dodgers have a 39-16 record in games when they record at least eight hits.
Milwaukee has a 25-23 record in road games and a 58-40 record overall. The Brewers have a 40-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Brewers hold a 5-0 advantage in the season series.