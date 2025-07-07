Dodgers head into matchup against the Brewers on losing streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (56-35, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (50-40, second in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-6, 2.51 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 109 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (9-4, 2.91 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -149, Brewers +124; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers head into the matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers after losing three in a row.
Milwaukee is 27-17 in home games and 50-40 overall. Brewers hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks seventh in the NL.
Los Angeles has a 56-35 record overall and a 23-18 record on the road. The Dodgers are 39-7 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.