Dodgers come into matchup with the Brewers on losing streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (56-36, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (51-40, second in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (4-0, 3.43 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (3-1, 3.20 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -125, Brewers +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to end a four-game slide with a win over the Milwaukee Brewers.
Milwaukee is 51-40 overall and 28-17 at home. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.74 ERA, which ranks 10th in MLB play.
Los Angeles has a 56-36 record overall and a 23-19 record in road games. The Dodgers are first in the NL with 141 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.
Tuesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.