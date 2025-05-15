Dodgers call up top prospect Dalton Rushing and cut loose veteran catcher Austin Barnes

LOS ANGELES — Dalton Rushing's phone rang at 1 a.m. Wednesday, startling the Los Angeles Dodgers' top prospect and worrying him that it wasn't anything good.
''I was almost asleep,'' he said. ''You get a call in the middle of the night, you freak out at first. It ended up being some of the best news I've ever heard."
It was his Triple-A manager telling the 24-year-old catcher to pack his bags. He was being called up to the big leagues.
''I called every family member,'' Rushing said in the dugout at Dodger Stadium. ''My mother just so happened to be the one that didn't answer after 55 calls. She's a deep sleeper.''
The Dodgers haven't been sleeping on Rushing's talent. He was hitting .308 with five home runs and 17 RBI at Oklahoma City. He caught Clayton Kershaw during the three-time Cy Young Award winner's recent rehab assignment.
''Obviously he's seen 17 more years of Major League Baseball than I have, so I got to learn plenty from those four or five innings,'' Rushing said.
At the same time as Rushing's new beginning, the end came for Austin Barnes. The longest-tenured position player on the team was designated for assignment after 11 seasons and two World Series championships. Barnes, the backup catcher to Will Smith, was hitting .214 with three doubles and two RBI.
''Austin's been a mainstay for our club, so it's certainly not easy,'' manager Dave Roberts said, ''but I think that the performance from Dalton kind of really sped this up.''