Dodgers bring home losing streak into matchup against the Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (57-40, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (58-40, first in the NL West)
Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (11-4, 2.66 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (1-0, 2.03 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -136, Brewers +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to end their four-game home slide with a win against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Los Angeles is 58-40 overall and 33-18 in home games. The Dodgers have hit 145 total home runs to lead the NL.
Milwaukee has a 24-23 record on the road and a 57-40 record overall. The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.63.
The teams play Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Brewers are ahead 4-0 in the season series.