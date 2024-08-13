Feeling good about move back to outfield, Betts homers for Dodgers in return from injured list

''I said the same thing my first year playing right field,'' Betts said. "I wasn't comfortable. I had to go through the bumps and bruises. There I went through 10 years of bumps and bruises, so I understand how to go about it. Shortstop, I went through two months of that. If you want to win a World Series, you need to be well-versed in every position out there. I understand that. All I really care about is winning.''