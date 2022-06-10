NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
DocuSign Inc., down $21.43 to $65.93.
The provider of electronic signature technology reported weak first-quarter earnings.
Microsoft Corp., down $11.80 to $252.99.
Big technology companies with lofty stock values fell amid a broad selloff in the markets.
Stitch Fix Inc., down $1.44 to $6.34.
The online clothing styling service reported a bigger fiscal third-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.
Illumina Inc., down $20.28 to $204.19.
The genetic testing company said its chief financial officer is resigning.
Kellogg Co., up 92 cents to $69.58.
Consumer goods companies that are viewed as less-risky investments held up better than the rest of the market.
Devon Energy Corp., down $2.52 to $74.06.
Energy company stocks slipped along with falling oil prices.
Newmont Corp., up $2.27 to $66.85 The gold miner gained ground as precious metal prices edged higher.
MGM Resorts International, down $2.54 to $31.78.
The Las Vegas powerhouse is selling its Gold Strike casino near Memphis to Cherokee Nation Entertainment for $450 million.