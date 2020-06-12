The desperately ill patients who deluged the emergency room at Detroit Medical Center in March and April exhibited the telltale symptoms of the coronavirus: high fevers and infection-riddled lungs.

With few treatment options, doctors turned to broad-spectrum antibiotics, the shot-in-the-dark medications often used against unidentified bacterial infections. They knew antibiotics are not effective against viruses, but they were desperate.

Dr. Teena Chopra estimated that more than 80% of arriving patients were given antimicrobial drugs. “At one point, we were afraid we would run out,” she said.

Chopra said the doctors, and others across the country who liberally dispensed antibiotics in the early weeks of the pandemic, soon realized their mistake.

For many doctors, it highlights another global health threat: the antimicrobial resistance that annually claims 700,000 lives as the world’s arsenal of antibiotics and antifungal medication lose their ability to vanquish pathogens. In recent weeks, experts have warned that the same governmental inaction that helped foster the worldwide spread of the coronavirus may spur an even deadlier epidemic of drug-resistant infections. Without new antibiotics, routine surgical procedures like knee replacements and Caesarean sections could become unacceptably risky.

The pipeline has become perilously dry. Over the past year, three U.S. antibiotic developers have gone out of business, most pharmaceutical giants have abandoned the field, and many of the remaining U.S. antibiotic startups are facing an uncertain future. Such dreary financial realities are driving away investors.

“If there’s anything that this COVID-19 pandemic has taught the world, it is that being prepared is more cost-effective in the long run,” said Dr. Jeffrey R. Strich of the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center. “Antimicrobial resistance is a problem we cannot afford to ignore.”