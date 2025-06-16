LOS ANGELES — Doctor charged with supplying Matthew Perry ketamine before the actor's death will plead guilty to drug charges.
Doctor charged with supplying Matthew Perry ketamine before the actor's death will plead guilty to drug charges
Doctor charged with supplying Matthew Perry ketamine before the actor's death will plead guilty to drug charges.
The Associated Press
June 16, 2025 at 9:35PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Federal judge says several hundred Trump Administration NIH grant cuts were illegal.