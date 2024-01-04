MOSCOW, Idaho — Drake Dobbs' 16 points helped St. Thomas-Minnesota defeat Idaho 75-67 on Wednesday night.
Dobbs added six assists for the Tommies (11-5). Kendall Blue scored 15 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Parker Bjorklund had 12 points and was 4 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line.
Julius Mims finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks for the Vandals (7-8, 1-1). Terren Frank added 16 points for Idaho. In addition, Tyler Linhardt had eight points and seven rebounds.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
