Do you speak Gen-Alpha? Test your ‘skibidi' knowledge with this vocab quiz

SKIBIDI: a, b, c and d. Trick question. ''Skibidi,'' pronounced like ''skippity,'' has no inherent meaning. It can be used as a wacky adjective to mean cool, bad or dumb, depending on the context, according to Urban Dictionary. It can also be used as a way to start a joking conversation in reference to absurd slang culture. The term is derived from a song used in the viral Skibidi Toilet YouTube Shorts series by Alexey Gerasimov; a single video in the series has over 201 million views. The #Skibidi hashtag on TikTok has over 670,000 posts and a version of the meme was referenced by Stephen Colbert on the Late show in May.