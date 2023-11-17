Q: Why should I crate-train my new puppy?

A: Crate-training has benefits for people and dogs: It helps ensure that puppies don't destroy expensive items; it's an important part of housetraining; it prevents puppies from accessing hazardous objects; and it gives dogs a relaxing haven away from boisterous kids or other animals in the home.

For housetraining, choose a crate just big enough to allow your pup to comfortably stretch out, stand up and turn around. This helps to prevent accidents in the crate. If possible, get a crate with a built-in divider so you can increase the size as your puppy grows. Get a larger crate once your dog is fully grown and reliably housetrained.

Place the crate in a high-traffic area of your home. Dogs like to keep an eye on what's happening, even if they're resting. Make it attractive by tossing treats or favorite toys in it for your dog to find and placing meals in front of the crate. Gradually move the food dish farther into the crate until your dog is eating in it regularly. Offer treats or praise anytime you notice your dog entering the crate or lying calmly inside it.

When your dog is comfortable entering the crate and relaxed inside it, practice shutting the door, handing a treat through it and reopening it. Gradually, close the door for longer periods, leaving a stuffed Kong or other long-lasting chew to give your dog something to do. Never crate an adult dog for more than three to four hours, except overnight.

Spraying the interior of the crate with a canine pheromone spray (not while your dog is inside it) can also help your dog feel comfortable in the crate.

Have a pet question? Send it to askpetconnection@gmail.com or visit Facebook.com/DrMartyBecker.