Do as I say, not as I do: On my failings as an investor

If a knowledgeable observer trained his or her sights on my choices, what are the trouble spots they would identify? Here are some of the biggies.
I hold too much employer stock
I understand the tax implications of this, so I might as well sell each lot of restricted stock units as soon as it vests because there's no tax benefit to hanging on longer. And it's not like I think I possess some inside knowledge that the shares are likely to outperform the broad market.
Instead, the key culprit here is inertia. There's a little bit of tax dread mixed in, too, as selling them would trigger a big tax bill. I've been in the process of divesting from company stock for the past several years, but the allocation is still high.
I hold too much cash
Even when cash yields are higher, as they are today, inflation still gobbles up most of the interest.
Cash has stacked up in our account following bonuses or other windfalls, or during fallow spending periods like 2020. And it just never feels like an especially great time to move the money into long-term investments.
Perhaps most important, having cash on hand confers valuable peace of mind. I like knowing that almost anything could happen, and we'd be able to cover it without touching our long-term investments. I think of cash as one of my luxury goods.