The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will conduct its annual aerial elk surveys in the coming weeks in northwestern Minnesota and on the border with Manitoba, information that will be used to monitor elk populations and help the agency make decisions about future elk management and harvest regulations.
DNR to conduct aerial elk surveys in northwestern Minnesota
The goal is to monitor elk populations for future management and harvest decisions.
The surveys, which need proper snow cover in order to be conducted, will be conducted by DNR pilots who will fly during daylight hours at an altitude of 200 to 300 feet.
Staff will survey the Kittson County and Grygla elk herds in northwestern Minnesota as well as the border elk herd in both Minnesota and Manitoba.
People can also document observations using the elk sightings tool on the DNR website.
The DNR is also asking for help from those who have recently seen elk in their area. People are encouraged to contact their local DNR office with sighting information:
- Karlstad area wildlife office: 218-772-1261
- Thief Lake Wildlife Management Area: 218-633-7671
- Thief River Falls area wildlife office: 218-219-8587
