A state conservation officer died while on duty Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash near Grand Rapids, officials said.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is releasing no further information about the circumstances of the wreck, leaving that to the State Patrol, which has yet to disclose anything about the incident.

The officer's name is being withheld pending family notification.

"The DNR has expressed its deepest condolences to the officer's family for this tragic loss, and our staff are mourning the loss of one of our own," the agency said in an announcement.

