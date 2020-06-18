The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will not order a family farm in the Pineland Sands area to complete a major water quality study to dig an irrigation well, a case that caught the attention of farming groups, lawmakers and environmental groups around the state.

The DNR announced Thursday after months of reviews, extensions and delays, that they determined any environmental effects from the proposed well are “minimal in nature.”

The decision, a win for the growing number of potato farmers in the region, leaves questions about how or if the DNR will address the area’s increasing nitrate contamination in drinking water as more timberland is converted to row crops and potato fields.

“The DNR remains concerned about environmental effects, specifically groundwater impacts, associated with the loss of forest lands and increased irrigation in the Pineland Sands area,” DNR Assistant Commissioner Jess Richards said in a statement. “We are evaluating options for addressing these concerns going forward.”

Cattle farmer Tim Nolte of Sebeka has been seeking three permits to irrigate about 300 acres of former timberland in Wadena County.

While those 300 acres are just a sliver of the timberland that has been converted to row crops in central Minnesota, the DNR ordered Nolte to complete an environmental study to pinpoint the effects his irrigation well would have on the region before it would issue the permits. The DNR used the review to decide if Nolte must provide a more comprehensive study, called an environmental-impact statement, which could have tied the project up for years.

Nolte completed his study this spring. The DNR has been reviewing it for several months, and it attracted more than 150 comments from concerned farmers, neighbors and national and state environmental groups.

While Thursday’s decision clears the way for Nolte to move forward, he hasn’t received his permits yet. He still needs water appropriation permits from the DNR, which could include some limits on nitrogen fertilizer and pesticide use.

