MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a manure spill that has apparently killed scores of fish in Vernon County.
DNR officials said Wednesday that 3,000 gallons of manure ran off a Mlsna East Town Dairy field on the evening of Oct. 30. The manure ran into an unnamed tributary of Knapp Creek in Westby and then into the creek itself.
DNR staff discovered dead fish in the tributary and creek immediately after the spill. The department has recorded 118 dead trout in the area.
The agency says the investigation is ongoing.
