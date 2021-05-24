A 39-year-old state conservation officer died while on duty Monday morning following a two-vehicle crash near Grand Rapids involving a pickup truck and a semitrailer truck, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. at county roads 57 and 336 in Lawrence Township, roughly 20 miles north of Grand Rapids, according to the State Patrol.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) identified the officer as Sarah Grell, of Cohasset. The agency said she became a DNR officers in 2005.

Grell was driving a pickup on County Road 336, where she was hit broadside by the semi as it headed east on County Road 57, roughly 20 miles north of Grand Rapids, the patrol said.

"The DNR has expressed its deepest condolences to the officer's family for this tragic loss, and our staff are mourning the loss of one of our own," the agency said in an announcement.

The identity of the semi driver, a 42-year-old man from Grand Rapids, will be released Tuesday morning.

