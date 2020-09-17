MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin wildlife officials estimate that the state's wolf population has increased by about 13%.
The Department of Natural Resources said Thursday that surveys put the overwinter population between 1,034 and 1,057 wolves. The 2018-19 estimate was 914 to 978 wolves.
Modeling indicates the actual wolf population is between 957 and 1,573 wolves, with the most likely estimate 1,195 wolves. That's up from 1,047 in 2019.
The number of packs detected increased from 243 to 253.
