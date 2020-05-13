The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has the authority to rename Lake Calhoun as Bde Maka Ska, its Dakota name, the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday morning.

The ruling caps a yearslong dispute over the name of the popular Minneapolis lake. It reverses a decision from the Court of Appeals last spring, which stated former DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr lacked the authority to rename the lake.

Save Lake Calhoun, a group representing homeowners surrounding the lake, took the state to court after the DNR renamed the lake in 2018. The group argued the agency violated a 1925 law prohibiting the renaming of lakes and other bodies of water that existed for more than 40 years.

On Wednesday, the state Supreme Court ruled the deadline in the law only applied to county boards, not to the DNR Commissioner.

“The Commissioner has statutory authority to change the names of Minnesota lakes, including those with names existing for 40 years or more,” Justice David L. Lillehaug wrote in the affirming opinion. “Under Minnesota law, the body of water that was Lake Calhoun is now Bde Maka Ska.”

But the high court was divided on the interpretation of the law and the process that led to the DNR changing the name.

A dissenting opinion written by Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea and supported by Justice G. Barry Anderson argued the Legislature never intended to give the DNR the full authority to rename bodies of water and other geographic features.

“Under the DNR’s interpretation, it can effectively change the name of any lake in Minnesota at any time with essentially no role for those most impacted by the change — the people who live on or near the lake,” Gildea wrote.

Later, she added: “Changing the names of all of our 10,000-plus lakes every time the political winds blow a certain direction undermines stability that residents and communities need.”

In the ruling, Lillehaug argued the DNR Commissioner has had the power to change the names of lakes since the law was updated in 1937.

“In any event, who should have the power to name lakes, and whether all 40-year-old names of bodies of water, places, and geographic features, should be permanent, are matters of policy for the Legislature,” he wrote. “If the Legislature sees or foresees excessive name-changing, it can legislate to curb it.”

Lake Calhoun was named after John C. Calhoun, a Southern politician who lived from 1782 to 1850 and was an ardent supporter of slavery and expulsion of American Indian people from their lands. References to the lake under his name date back as far as the early 1820s.

Even after the appeals court ruling last year, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board continued to refer to the lake and the land and roads surrounding it as Bde Maka Ska. So has the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, which also renamed the lake Bde Maka Ska.

In a statement Wednesday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said the Calhoun name was removed to “to alleviate the pain of that history and celebrate instead the dignity of those who originally named the lake.”

“I’m very pleased that the Supreme Court’s ruling confirms that we have a reliable mechanism for renaming places that evoke or celebrate racist parts of our past,” Ellison said. “We now have a sure way to reflect our values today and to pass along the state we want our children to inherit tomorrow.”

This is a developing story. Check back with startribune.com for updates.