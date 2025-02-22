An 18-year-old St. Paul man already charged with sexual assault is facing new charges after DNA testing by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
DNA testing links St. Paul man to three rapes since 2023
Additional charges have been filed against 18-year-old Rakai Eugene Davis, who is at large.
The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office on Feb. 18 charged Rakai Eugene Davis with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with sexual assaults he allegedly committed on May 27, 2023 and Nov. 3, 2024.
He was previously charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with a sexual assault on Dec. 9. All three assaults happened in the Prosperity Heights neighborhood of St. Paul’s East Side.
St. Paul police are looking for Davis, who “remains a high risk to public safety.”
According to police, officers responded to a report on Nov. 3 from a woman alleging that she had been raped and assaulted at gunpoint in a garage by a man who called himself “Michael.”
The victim told authorities that she met the assailant after he called her, claiming he had gotten her phone number from a dating site. “He was saying all the right things and appeared to be a good person,” she said, so she met him at a house in the 1700 block of Clear Avenue. She said he hit her in the head with a handgun and forced himself on her.
Authorities said they collected Davis’s DNA with a search warrant executed at the house after another sexual assault that occurred there on Dec. 9.
The victim of the December attack told police that a man, later identified as Davis, took her behind a garage in the alley and raped her. Police confirmed that account by reviewing security footage, and also seized a Glock from the property.
Authorities said they linked Davis’s DNA to the rape of a third woman in spring 2023, when he was 16 years old. That victim told St. Paul police that she had talked to him on a dating app and agreed to meet him on White Bear Avenue before moving around the corner to Cottage Avenue, where he raped her at knifepoint.
St. Paul police urged anyone with information on Davis’ whereabouts to call 651-291-1111. Investigators believe there may be more victims and encouraged those with additional information to contact the Sex Crimes Unit at 651-266-5685.
