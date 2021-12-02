LORETTO, Pa. — Ramiir Dixon-Conover had a career-high 23 points as St. Francis (Pa.) rolled past Bucknell 93-67 on Wednesday night.
Ronell Giles Jr. had 13 points for St. Francis (Pa.) (3-3). Maxwell Land added 10 points. Josh Cohen had eight rebounds.
Andrew Funk had 17 points for the Bison (2-6). Alex Timmerman added 12 points. Andre Screen had 10 points.
