LORETTO, Pa. — Ramiir Dixon-Conover had a career-high 23 points as St. Francis (Pa.) rolled past Bucknell 93-67 on Wednesday night.

Ronell Giles Jr. had 13 points for St. Francis (Pa.) (3-3). Maxwell Land added 10 points. Josh Cohen had eight rebounds.

Andrew Funk had 17 points for the Bison (2-6). Alex Timmerman added 12 points. Andre Screen had 10 points.

