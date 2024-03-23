NEW YORK — Donte DiVincenzo scored 31 points, Miles McBride had 26 and the New York Knicks beat the Brooklyn Nets 105-93 on Saturday.
Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein each had 17 points in New York's fifth win in six games. Brunson also had eight assists, and Hartenstein grabbed nine rebounds.
Brooklyn dropped its sixth consecutive game. Cam Thomas had 19 points for the Nets, and Mikal Bridges finished with 18.
