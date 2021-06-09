Divers have recovered the body of a 12-year-old boy who went missing Monday evening in the Mississippi River near St. Paul's Hidden Falls.

The Ramsey County Water Patrol found the boy downstream near the Lilydale boat launch and pulled his body from the river about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, said Roy Magnuson, a spokesman for the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

The boy's name was not released.

Rescue personnel from the Ramsey County Water Patrol, a dive team and the St. Paul Police and Fire departments began the search for the boy, who was last seen about 7 p.m. Monday. A State Patrol helicopter assisted.

Water patrols from Ramsey, Hennepin and Dakota counties resumed the search Tuesday, which lasted until it grew too dark to continue.

