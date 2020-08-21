Hyacinth

Chef/owner Rikki Giambruno is focusing on five courses ($60), with three hyper-seasonal options in each course.

790 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-478-1822, hyacinthstpaul.com

Restaurant Alma

James Beard award-winning chef/owner Alex Roberts is offering four courses for $78, or four vegetarian courses for $54. Add a wine flight for $48.

528 University Av. SE., Mpls., 612-379-4909, almampls.com

St. Genevieve

Chef/owner Steven Brown and his gifted brigade will prepare three echos-of-Paris courses for $45, or five courses for $60.

5003 Bryant Av. S., Mpls., 612-353-4843, stgmpls.com

Tenant

Six inventive, ever-changing courses (including pasta; there’s always fabulous handmade pasta) in a casual setting for $60. Beverage pairings are $30.

4300 Bryant Av. S., Mpls., 612-827-8111, tenantmpls.com

Vann Restaurant

Chef/owner Erik Skaar has an affinity for seafood, and he’s serving three adventurous courses for $65.

4016 Shoreline Drive, Spring Park, vannrestaurant.com