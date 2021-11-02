A Minneapolis middle school teacher is on leave after reading aloud a student text message that included a racial slur, the district said on Tuesday.

The district has launched an official investigation into the incident, which occurred last week in an eighth-grade class at Northeast Middle School, prompting a student walkout and calls for the teacher to be fired.

In a Tuesday letter to parents, Superintendent Ed Graff apologized, writing: "Students, staff and families alike have felt the pain and trauma of one of our staff members reading a racial slur out loud from a student text during class."

The letter also listed actions the school and district have taken, including a healing circle discussion and breakout groups for students to talk through their feelings and reaction to the situation.

Teachers have also held additional listening sessions for students during their advisory classes, and people from the district's employee assistance program have been at the school to support teachers and staff.

"The first step is gathering all the relevant information concerning the incident, including intent and impact, a process which is usually concluded within 30-60 days," the statement from Graff said. "What happens after that, however, can vary greatly in time and content."

Superintendent Ed Graff

If discipline is recommended, the employee has rights that may include a formal union grievance, mediation or arbitration.

"While MPS remains committed to fulfilling its promise to address the situation fully and fairly, it cannot provide the public with any specific information until a final decision has been reached," the statement continued.

The district has been working to develop a protocol for incidents of hate and bias in the schools. Since August, a work group has been meeting to outline a process for responding to such incidents. The final draft of that plan is expected to be presented to the district in December.

