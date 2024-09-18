District attorney appoints special prosecutor to handle Karen Read's second trial

''I assume full responsibility and all obligations for prosecuting this case and will do so meticulously, ethically and zealously, without compromise," Brennan, who has the title of special assistant district attorney, said in a statement. ''I have two core obligations. The first is to make certain the Karen Read receives a fair trial ... The second is to ensure that the facts surrounding John O'Keefe's death are fully fairly aired in the courtroom without outside influence.''