Dissette and Miller score 16 lead North Dakota State past Minnesota-Crookston 67-60

FARGO, N.D. — Darik Dissette and Masen Miller both scored 16 points as North Dakota State beat Minnesota-Crookston 67-60 on Thursday night.
November 22, 2024 at 4:12AM
Dissette also contributed seven rebounds for the Bison (3-3). Miller added six rebounds. Noah Feddersen and Jeremiah Burke both had 10 points.
Reid Grant led the way for the Golden Eagles with 19 points and four assists. Christian Bowen-Webb added 14 points for
