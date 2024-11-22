Sports

Dissette and Miller score 16 lead North Dakota State past Minnesota-Crookston 67-60

Darik Dissette and Masen Miller both scored 16 points as North Dakota State beat Minnesota-Crookston 67-60 on Thursday night.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 22, 2024 at 4:12AM

FARGO, N.D. — Darik Dissette and Masen Miller both scored 16 points as North Dakota State beat Minnesota-Crookston 67-60 on Thursday night.

Dissette also contributed seven rebounds for the Bison (3-3). Miller added six rebounds. Noah Feddersen and Jeremiah Burke both had 10 points.

Reid Grant led the way for the Golden Eagles with 19 points and four assists. Christian Bowen-Webb added 14 points for

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

