Disputed Kashmir has witnessed worst attack on civilians in years, sparking fear of rising tensions

NEW DELHI — At least 26 people were killed and 17 others wounded after gunmen opened fire on a group of tourists in Indian-controlled Kashmir, the worst assault in years targeting civilians in the restive region that has seen an anti-India rebellion for more than three decades.
Tuesday's attack took place in the picturesque town of Pahalgam in the Himalayan mountains, popular with Indian visitors.
Police accused rebels of masterminding the attack, which sparked outrage and drew international condemnation, including from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Fear of escalating tensions
Pahalgam is in the Baisaran meadow, locally known as ''mini Switzerland'' and is accessible only on foot or horseback. The town is a major tourist destination because of its alpine meadows, pine forests, snow-clad slopes and trekking routes.
It also lies on a major annual Hindu pilgrimage route, the Amarnath Yatra, and serves as one of its largest base camps, drawing hundreds of thousands of pilgrims. This year's pilgrimage starts on July 3 and ends on August 9.
The attack on Tuesday hasn't been claimed by any group so far, and on Wednesday, Indian soldiers were still searching for the attackers.
Many fear the tourism industry, which employs thousands of people, will be negatively affected.