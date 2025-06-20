Displaced Syrians who have returned home face a fragile future, says UN refugees chief

DAMASCUS, Syria — U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said Friday that more than two million Syrian refugees and internally displaced people have returned home since the fall of the government of Bashar Assad in December.
Speaking during a visit to Damascus that coincided with World Refugee Day, Grandi described the situation in Syria as ''fragile and hopeful'' and warned that the returnees may not remain if Syria does not get more international assistance to rebuild its war-battered infrastructure.
''How can we make sure that the return of the Syrian displaced or refugees is sustainable, that people don't move again because they don't have a house or they don't have a job or they don't have electricity?'' Grandi asked a small group of journalists after the visit, during which he met with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani and spoke with returning refugees.
''What is needed for people to return, electricity but also schools, also health centers, also safety and security,'' he said.
Syria's near 14-year civil war, which ended last December with the ouster of former President Bashar Assad in a lightning rebel offensive, killed nearly half a million people and displaced half the country's pre-war population of of 23 million.
Grandi said that 600,000 Syrians have returned to the country since Assad's fall, and about another 1.5 million internally displaced people returned to their homes in the same period.
However, there is little aid available for the returnees, with multiple crises in the region -- including the new Israel-Iran war -- and shrinking support from donors. The UNHCR has reduced programs for Syrian refugees in neighboring countries, including healthcare, education and cash support for hundreds of thousands in Lebanon.
''The United States suspended all foreign assistance, and we were very much impacted, like others, and also other donors in Europe are reducing foreign assistance,'' Grandi said, adding: ''I tell the Europeans in particular, be careful. Remember 2015, 2016 when they cut food assistance to the Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Jordan, the Syrians moved toward Europe.''