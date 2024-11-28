Displaced families in Lebanon who return home are faced with piles of rubble

Who will pay for the reconstruction is unclear. Iran has offered to help, but it's under Western sanctions and its economy has suffered. Kourani said Hezbollah members have told her those who lost a house during the war will be given a place to stay until their homes are rebuilt. After spending thousands of dollars in rent for the two months the family was displaced in the village of Qarnayel in Mount Lebanon, Kourani said her priority is to fix their butcher shop across the street so they can start earning money.